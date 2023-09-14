BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in giving the “proper response” to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatana Dharma remarks and launched a coordinated attack against the Opposition’s INDIA bloc over the issue. Taking to Twitter (now renamed X), Nadda accused the INDIA alliance of “bashing” Sanatana Dharma and “bullying” the media.

“These days, the I. N. D. I. Alliance is ONLY doing 2 things: BASHING SANATANA SANSKRITI – each party is competing to outdo the other in hurling the choicest abuses towards Sanatana Sanskriti. BULLYING THE MEDIA- filing FIRs, threatening individual journalists, making “lists” in true Nazi style of who to target,” the BJP chief said.

Nadda was referring to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent remarks equating Sanatana Dharma with dengue and malaria and calling for its eradication.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai, Udhayanidhi said, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be eradicated. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma), rather than opposing it.”

His second charge referred to the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee meeting on Wednesday where they decided to boycott some media houses and news anchor. Also, Karnataka Congress government’s FIR against a private news channel and its anchor prompted Nadda’s “bullying the media” allegation against the INDIA alliance.

Attack in coordination with PM Modi

With G20 Summit now over, the BJP has launched a fresh attack on the Opposition over the “Sanatana Dharma” controversy. Ever since the G20 summit ended, there has not been a single rally addressed in poll bounds states by BJP heavyweights in which the issue of Sanatana Dharma is not raised. From Rajnath Singh to Amit Shah and JP Nadda to PM Modi, all of them have cornered the Opposition over the Sanatana dharma row.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched a scathing attack against the INDIA alliance and said that the Opposition wants to finish India’s centuries old culture.

“The ‘ghamandiya’ alliance has resolved to finish the Sanatana culture and traditions that inspired Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. It was the strength of Sanatana that the Rani of Jhansi, Lakshmibai, could challenge the British and say that she would not give up her Jhansi,” PM Modi said in a rally in poll bound Madhya Pradesh.