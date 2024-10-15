Bahraich violence: Adityanath meets victim’s family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met family members of the youth killed in the Bahraich violence and assured them of all help.

He met the aggrieved family members at his official residence here. BJP MLA from Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh was also present with the family.

After the meeting, Adityanath posted on ‘X’, “In this hour of grief, the UP government stands with the victim’s family with full sensitivity and commitment. Rest assured, providing justice to the victim’s family is the top priority of the UP government. The culprits of this highly condemnable and unforgivable incident will not be spared at any cost.”

Advertisement

Ram Gopal Mishra (24) was shot dead in a dispute during the immersion of Durga idol in Maharajganj town of Bahraich on Sunday following which violence broke out. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers in the affected areas.

However, the situation in the troubled area was quickly returning to normal and no violence was reported for the past over 24 hours, officials claimed on Tuesday.

Earlier, while talking to the media, the family members of the deceased youth had demanded justice. He had demanded that the culprits should be encountered in front of them and their houses should be bulldozed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased along with providing all government welfare schemes including PM Awas and Ayushman Yojana.