Ayodhya Dham station designed as per culture of city: Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday evening that the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station has been designed as per the culture and tradition of the city.

Vaishnaw visited the station on the eve of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. He briefed the media about the station after reviewing the preparations at the railway station.

The minister said the prime minister would flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains designed with modern technology and passenger comfort has been fully taken care of.

Advertisement

He said this railway station has been redeveloped as per the prime minister’s vision of redeveloping railway stations in the country. “Entry to the station will be from both sides – the highway side and the city side. It has been built like a world-class station,” he said.

The minister said in the redevelopment of the railway station, roof plaza is a main component. “A big roof plaza has been built here so that passengers can sit, local products can be sold, children can play. This will be a standard feature in all the railway stations that are being redeveloped,” he added.

The programme at Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station on Saturday will witness Prime Minister Modi flagging off a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country – the Amrit Bharat Express.

The Amrit Bharat train is an LHB push pull train with non air-conditioned coaches. This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration.

It provides improved facilities for rail passengers like beautiful and attractive designed seats, better luggage rack, mobile charging point with suitable mobile holder, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others. The Prime Minister will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Trains.