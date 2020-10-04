While the 9.02 kilometre long Atal Rohtang tunnel is bound to change the lives of tribals in Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh forever by giving them all weather connectivity to rest of world, it is a matter of rejoicing for the tiny state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalling his personal connect with HP, while dedicating the tunnel to nation.

Atal Tunnel would empower Himachal Pradesh, J&K Leh and Ladakh. Speedier Economic Progress is directly dependent on fast track execution of various infrastructure works, said the PM .“I remember when I was associated with Himachal for organisational work, I, along with then chief minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal used to take up the issue of tunnel for the Lahaul folks with then PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee strongly when he came for stay in Manali.”

“We knew the hardships of travel through Rohtang Pass. Vajpayee resolved to do this and had announced so in 2000 during his visit to Keylong. It is a lifetime satisfaction. It is a historic moment that the tunnel is being dedicated to the nation,” Modi said in a public meeting in Sissu in tribal Lahaul valley.

“It is not only Vajpayee’s dream that has come true, but it will end the long wait of people of Himachal Pradesh for this round-the-year connectivity, which will help them prosper economically,” he said.“I have seen every nook and corner of the state and I know the problems of people here. I can say Himachal has a right on me. Due to that, I am attending three functions in the state in one day even in Covid times,” he said.

Modi drove through the tunnel to Sissu after its inauguration at South portal towards Manali. The smallest possible public meeting for the Prime Minister was organised with Covid guidelines. Around 200 people, including media, were allowed in the venue, following the social distancing criteria in seating arrangement.

He tried to strike the local chord with tribal people at Sissu by speaking a few lines in the native language of Lahaul to convey the role of the Atal tunnel in their lives. “I know the pain of the people when they were stuck in snow in winters and could not go out in medical emergencies. I can say for sure that the tunnel has given them a way out, but at the same time, it has also made their way easier to come back,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the tunnel will help in better development of the area, will help the tribals in Lahaul and Pangi get good prices of cash crops by timely transportation and marketing. “Whether peas or potatoes, the locals can now reap better profits,” he said.

Modi said the tunnel will bring enormous potential for tourism promotion in the tribal area, with great employment opportunities and income generation sources for the youth through home stays, handicrafts and other local things.

“Lahaul Spiti can also develop as a centre of attraction for the Buddhist tourists from East Asia, especially as it houses centuries old Tabo monastery,” he said.

He said the tribal district has a lot of potential for the herbs as well, which can be exploited.

The Prime Minister said the present government has a different style of functioning and it does not go for any project or development keeping with the size of the votes.

Later, Modi travelled back through the Atal tunnel to address a public meeting in Solang nullah near Manali and tried to address the local concerns of tourism there as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi specially referred to Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur as ‘Himachal ka Chokra’ in his address at all the three places..

Document phases of tunnel from human angle, says PM:

Modi called for documentation of the hardships and challenges faced during the construction of Atal tunnel in ten years from human angle. He said the people who worked in different capacities for the tunnel could be asked to give an account of what all happened day to day as the tunnel work progressed. “Not for academic purpose, but from human angle. It could be compiled and showcased as the tunnel is an engineering marvel,” he said. The Prime Minister said Education ministry could facilitate case study of the tunnel by sending groups of students from Universities.