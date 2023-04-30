Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » At least 6 killed in gas leak in Ludhiana

At least 6 killed in gas leak in Ludhiana

At least six people were reported killed and several were taken ill after a gas leak from a factory in a residential locality in Ludhiana on Sunday, police said.

IANS | New Delhi | April 30, 2023 10:52 am

Gas poisoning, China, Nine Killed

Representative image Photo: Getty Images

At least six people were reported killed and several were taken ill after a gas leak from a factory in a residential locality in Ludhiana on Sunday, police said.

“Six people died and several complained of breathing problems following a leak,” a police official told IANS.

He said the entire area has been sealed and locals have been asked to move to safer places.

Official sources said that the condition of nearly 10 people, who complained of breathing problems, is critical. Gas victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Also the incident caused panic among locals, some of whom even left their homes to save lives.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Punjab: Gas leak at Ludhiana factory, 9 killed, 11 injured
Showcase ‘Brand Punjab' to global industry : Mann to industrial honchos in Ludhiana
Over 30 Hyderabad college girls fall ill due to suspected gas leak