Rape accused under custody at Delhi airport escapes

An accused in a case of rape registered in Ludhiana, Punjab managed to escape from the custody of the security force at the at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

The accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, had arrived from Bahrain on December 20 and was intercepted by the immigration officials based on a lookout circular (LOC) against him.

After being detained at the immigration, he was handed over to the CISF personnel at the airport, but the accused managed to exploit a situation fleeing from their custody.

The escape took place at the arrival section of the Immigration Department, when the accused managed to jump off from Counter 33.

An FIR has been registered against Singh.

Efforts were underway to nab the accused while the probe was underway with regard to the matter, police said.