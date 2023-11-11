Logo

# India

Punjab: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Ludhiana’s Nichi village

A massive broke out at a plastic factory in Mangli Nichi village of Ludhiana on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | November 11, 2023 11:00 am

Visuals from the spot (Photo:SNS)

So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.
A team of fire tenders is present at the spot to douse the blaze.
Further details are awaited.

On Friday, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse located next to a petrol pump at the Shibpur Forsa Road area in West Bengal’s Howrah, fire department officials said.

