Punjab: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Ludhiana’s Nichi village

ED raids Punjab AAP legislator’s premises, other places
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at several places in Punjab, including on the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh
A massive broke out at a plastic factory in Mangli Nichi village of Ludhiana on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.
A team of fire tenders is present at the spot to douse the blaze.
Further details are awaited.
On Friday, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse located next to a petrol pump at the Shibpur Forsa Road area in West Bengal’s Howrah, fire department officials said.
