Assam : Teenager commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate pictures

A teenager allegedly committed suicide after her boyfriend made their private pictures and videos public, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the girl hanged herself at her residence at Gandhi Mandap area on Monday evening .

The police have arrested one Amit Medhi, who was in a relationship with the victim, on charges of abetting suicide.

A suicide note has been recovered from the victim’s house.

The body was sent for an autopsy.

“We have seized the mobile phones of the accused and victim. Further investigation in the matter is underway”, the officer said.