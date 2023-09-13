Assam Govt to construct ‘Unity Mall’ in Guwahati worth over Rs 200 cr

The Assam government has decided to construct a Unity Mall (Ekta Mall) in Guwahati with a cost of Rs 226 crore by aiming to promote national integration, carry forward the concept of ‘Make in India’ and promote the concept of ‘One District One Product’.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the Unity Mall will be constructed near Assam Trade Promotion Organisation Complex, Betkuchi and the state cabinet has approved Rs 226 crore for this where there will be 35 showrooms for all states/union territories, 35 showrooms for all 35 districts of the state.

“The state cabinet also approved to increase the ration money allowance of police personnel in lower rank from Rs 2000 to Rs 2500. Earlier, in the state budget our government announced to provide 1 lakh jobs and provide Rs 2 lakh to 2 lakh unemployed youths for their self-employment,” Baruah said.

Further, the Tourism Minister said, “Today’s cabinet has decided that, under the Mukhya Manti Atmanirbhar Asom scheme the state government will provide Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to 1 lakh unemployed youths of the state. Under this 50 per cent money will be given as a grant and 50 per cent will be an interest-free loan to generate employment opportunities through the setting up of new entrepreneurial ventures. 2 lakh beneficiaries will be targeted over the next two years – 1 lakh in 2023-24 and 1 lakh in 2024-25. The registration process will be launched from September 23.”.

He also said that the state cabinet also approved the proposal of the commission for alteration of the area included under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for the inclusion of 41 villages from Biswanath district to BTR as committed in the Memorandum of Settlement signed on January 27, 2022, with various Bodo organizations to examine the inclusion of Bodo villages contiguous to BTR and 19 villages will be transferred to BTR shortly in subsequent phases.

The state cabinet also extended the services of lectures of 5 polytechnics – Chirang, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Assitant Professors of Dhemaji Engineering College appointed under Regulation 3(f) of Assam Public Service Commission (Limitation of Function) Regulations, 1951.

The Unity Mall will provide marketing support to One District One Product as well as traditional industries and craftsmen of 35 districts of the state, to provide a platform for marketing GI products of the state and North Eastern region, and promote brand Assam through ‘Made in Assam’ products.