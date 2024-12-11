Assam govt launches 12-day festival of development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious 12-day festival of development across the state, aimed at benefiting 12 lakh people.

This initiative encompasses a wide range of welfare measures designed to uplift various communities and address pressing issues faced by the residents of Assam, he said.

The festival will see the distribution of scooties to girl children, scholarships, and bicycles to girl students to promote education among young women.

Additionally, financial relief measures include loan waivers for mothers who have availed loans up to Rs 50,000 from financial institutions. The state government will directly settle these loans with the banks, allowing beneficiaries to receive “no dues certificates” within the next 12 days.

In his address to the press, the chief minister highlighted that this festival is not just about distributing benefits but about fostering progress and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Assam.

The initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to holistic development and social welfare, particularly focusing on empowering women and providing financial relief to vulnerable families affected by floods, Sarma added.

Sarma said the state government is determined to deliver these benefits efficiently and swiftly, aiming to address the needs of the most vulnerable populations across the state.