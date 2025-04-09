Techno-Feasibility study approved for Water Metro in Guwahati

A techno-feasibility study for implementing a Water Metro in Guwahati has been approved by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, marking a significant move toward transforming urban transport in Assam’s largest city.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to assess the viability of introducing water-based metro systems in 24 cities across India.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal made the announcement following a review of the operational Kochi Water Metro on April 8.

“Guwahati, along with Dibrugarh and Tezpur, holds immense potential for water-based transport,” Sonowal said. “The Brahmaputra River has always been a lifeline for Assam. The Water Metro initiative is aimed at revitalising this legacy with modern, sustainable, and people-friendly mobility solutions,” Sonowal said.

The feasibility study will explore routes, infrastructure needs, environmental impact, and integration with existing transport networks in Guwahati. If found viable, the Water Metro could significantly decongest city roads, enhance last-mile connectivity, and offer a cost-effective, green alternative to conventional public transport.

Guwahati’s location on the banks of the Brahmaputra, its growing population, and increasing traffic congestion make it an ideal candidate for water-based urban mobility.

Experts believe a Water Metro could connect North and South Guwahati, link the city to satellite towns, and create a seamless commuter experience when integrated with rail, road, and air transport.

The technical feasibility studies will be conducted in collaboration with state governments, local urban bodies, and maritime experts.

Based on the findings, the Ministry will finalise an execution plan for each city. For Guwahati, stakeholders from the Assam Inland Water Transport Department, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the National Waterways Authority are expected to play a key role in planning and implementation.

With the feasibility study now greenlit, Guwahati takes a crucial step toward reshaping its urban landscape—through its river.