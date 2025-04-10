Assam govt procures 9.25 lakh handwoven gamosas to empower weavers, preserve cultural legacy

In a move aimed at supporting local artisans and safeguarding cultural heritage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has procured 9.25 lakh handwoven gamosas from 5.64 lakh weavers during the Bihu festive season.

The gamosa holds deep cultural and emotional significance in Assam.

It is traditionally used during Bihu to honour elders and express love to younger ones. Beyond its ceremonial value, the gamosa represents the dignity of Assamese identity and the skills of the handloom weaving community, which has been under threat due to the influx of cheaper, machine-made alternatives.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “This Bihu is special for our weaving community. For the first time ever, the Assam Government is procuring 9.25 lakh gamosas from 5.64 lakh weavers in the state.” He added, “This year, I had the honour of sharing Bihuwan with nearly one million people in Assam and beyond—a heartfelt gesture of love and tradition and a step to ensure our weavers receive a decent remuneration for their craft.”

These government-procured gamosas will be dispatched across the country as symbols of Assam’s rich cultural fabric. The initiative is expected to provide a significant boost to rural incomes, particularly for women, as weaving remains a primary source of livelihood in many Assamese households.

The Assam government has also launched a crackdown on powerloom-made gamosas that flood the markets during festive seasons. As part of the drive, hundreds of machine-made items were seized. “We are carrying out a statewide crackdown on powerloom-made gamosas to promote handmade ones by our artisans and preserve the authenticity of our culture,” the Chief Minister stated.

The traditional Assamese gamosa received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017, further underscoring its uniqueness and cultural value under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.