Appeasement politics must end; Kerala needs inclusive development: Chandrasekhar

BJP Kerala president and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said it is time for political change in Kerala. He asserted that the politics of appeasing some while ignoring others must end.

Taking to the social media platform X, Chandrasekhar wrote, “The time has come to put an end to the politics of appeasement being practiced in Kerala. We must change the political mindset that seeks to please only one community. For decades, the Congress and the Left have been spewing the poison of communal fear, appeasing some and completely ignoring others.”

He added, “Congress and Left politics have used the poison of communal fear-mongering for decades to distract people and lead ‘Keralam’ into economic and developmental distress—no investments, no jobs, and only unfulfilled election promises.”

“This flawed approach has driven Kerala into economic hardship and hindered development. There are no new investments, limited employment opportunities, and the agricultural sector is devastated. All that remains are a few unfulfilled promises,” the BJP leader further stated.

Chandrasekhar’s remarks also referred to recent efforts to evict residents from their land and homes in Munambam, criticizing it as part of the same skewed political approach.

He urged Keralites to demand accountability and inclusiveness in governance. “Keralites must make politicians serve all people and solve all people’s problems, instead of engaging in politics that appeases only one community. With everybody, for everybody!”

“We don’t want a Kerala where appeasement politics is on the rise. We want a #Keralam that offers investments, jobs, and opportunities for all. Our Keralam needs change—politics must change, and Keralam will change,” he concluded.