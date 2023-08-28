Assam: Floods affect 55,000 people

The relentless downpour in some parts of Assam has led to a grim second wave of floods, affecting over 55,000 people across six districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management reports that Dhemaji district alone has seen more than 26,000 individuals impacted. Meanwhile, Sonitpur, Lahimpur, and Dibrugarh have witnessed population impacts ranging from 7,000 to 10,000.

The Brahmaputra river has breached the danger level at Dhubri and Neamatighat in Jorhat district, as well as the Beki river at the Road Bridge in Barpeta district.

The Dikhou River in Sivasagar and the Sankosh River at Golakganj in Dhubri district have also overflowed their banks. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that heavy to very heavy rainfall will persist over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Monday.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) reports that continuous rainfall has led to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, resulting in widespread flooding.

Over the past 24 hours, floodwaters have damaged embankments, roads, Anganwadi centers, and irrigation canals in various parts of the state.

With heavy rains persisting across Assam, as well as in the neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya hills, the situation is expected to deteriorate further. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued its.

In response to the crisis, authorities have established at least 19 relief camps in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Sonitpur districts. The annual flood disaster has already claimed 14 lives this year.