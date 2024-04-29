Shah holds road show in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a road show in Guwahati, rallying support for party candidates ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

The roadshow spanned approximately 2 kilometers, commencing from the Cycle Factory and concluding at the Lal Ganesh area.

Enthusiastic supporters lined both sides of the route, eagerly waving as Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi passed through.

A spokesperson for the BJP reported that over 100,000 individuals actively participated in the event. Guwahati, alongside Dhubri, Kokrajhar, and Barpeta, is slated for polls on May 7.