Assam CM says BJP has come to stay in northeast region

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is heading the second BJP-led government in the state, asserted on Saturday that the BJP government in Manipur would return to power for a second term in the ensuing elections, likely to be held in February-March.

Sarma, who is the convener of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said that the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh is already in office for a second term, while the party-led government in Tripura would come to power in the next year’s Assembly elections for a second term.

“NDA (National Democratic Alliance) partners supported by BJP are in power in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Sikkim. BJP has formed a strong base in the northeastern states and the party will remain to stay in the region,” Sarma told the media.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while undertaking many ambitious developmental projects, have resolved several problems in the northeastern region, including the Reang tribal refugee problem in Mizoram, and signed two peace accords with the militant outfits of Assam.

He claimed that if the BJP didn’t return to power in Assam, Badruddin Ajmal, President of the All India United Democratic Front, would have become the Chief Minister of the state.

“BJP’s retaining power in Assam has kept Ajmal in abeyance,” Sarma said.

Lok Sabha member and perfume business baron Ajmal’s AIUDF is the second-largest opposition in the state after Congress with 15 MLAs in the 126-member House.

(With IANS inputs)