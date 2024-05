Assam recorded 10.12 per cent voting as per the early voter turnout, in the third and final phase Lok Sabha polls in the state being held today. Inclement weather also added to the low voter-turnout in the initial hours.

Voting is underway in four seats namely Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Guwahati.

Dhubri recorded 10.75 per cent voter turnout while Guwahati followed in the second position with a close call of 10.38 per cent. Kokrajhar and Barpeta each recorded 9.77 per cent and 9.26 per cent respectively during the initial hours.

