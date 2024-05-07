Taking a cue from LG’s call for NIA probe, BJP protest against AAP

A day after Lieutenant Governor (LG) Saxena recommended a NIA probe into the alleged funding of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) by a banned extremist outfit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest demonstration at the AAP office here on Tuesday.

Led by BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, the protestors marched to the AAP office. After converging outside the office, when they tried to breach police barricades, the police stopped and detained them only to be let off later with a warning.

During the demonstration, the protestors raised slogans against the AAP and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the gathering, Sachdeva hit out at the jailed chief minister saying by accepting donations from a terrorist outfits, the AAP chief tarnished the image of national heroes like Shaheed Bhagat Singh whose martyrdom he often invokes.

Sharpening his attack on the AAP, the Delhi BJP president said while differences in politics are acceptable, compromise on the security of the nation is not. Hence, he condemned the AAP for not hesitating to take funds from an extremist organisation. “By accepting donations from a terrorist organization, the AAP has exposed its political character,” the BJP leader pointed out.

Against this backdrop, Sachdeva said AAP’s offices in all the seven constituencies of Delhi could be seized for allegedly colluding with the enemies of the nation. The BJP workers will go door-to-door to acquaint people with the character of the AAP, he added.

Along with the BJP wokers, the protest rally was participated by party leaders of like Sardar R P Singh, Vijendra Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Anil Bajpayee, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Vishnu Mittal, Gajendra Yadav, Richa Pandey Mishra, and Amit Gupta and also party’s district presidents.

Sachdeva called on every voter to ensure that their vote goes in favour of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijendra Gupta alleged that the AAP and Congress subscribe to Maoist ideology and work accordingly, spreading only communal violence.

The AAP is the only party where corruption and anti-national sentiments go hand in hand, he contended.

Another leader of the saffron party, R P Singh, alleged that Kejriwal is the progenitor of corruption in the Delhi government, and by accepting money from an extremist outfit, the Delhi CM has proven that he has no moral values, Singh added.