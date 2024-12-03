Assam CM invites Union min Scindia to Advantage Assam 2025 Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia at his official residence on Tuesday.

During the 30-minute meeting, Dr. Sarma extended a formal invitation to the Union Minister to attend the Advantage Assam Summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati in February 2025.

The summit is poised to showcase Assam’s investment potential and development initiatives.

Advertisement

The two leaders also discussed the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, an upcoming cultural event organized by the DoNER Ministry in Delhi, aimed at highlighting the rich heritage and opportunities in the Northeast.

Dr. Sarma praised the initiative, calling it a significant step towards boosting the region’s visibility on a national platform.

Chief Minister Sarma later shared details of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “This morning, I had the pleasure to invite Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji to the #AdvantageAssam summit to be held in Guwahati in Feb 2025. We also discussed the upcoming #AshtalakshmiMahotsav, driven by @MDoNER_India, and avenues related to ongoing development projects in the State.”

The discussion also touched on ongoing development initiatives in Assam, with both leaders reiterating their commitment to accelerating growth and strengthening connectivity in the Northeast.

The Advantage Assam Summit is expected to attract prominent stakeholders, investors, and policymakers, solidifying the state’s position as a key hub for trade, industry, and tourism in the region.