AICC session in Gujarat after 6 decades; countering BJP, assembly polls major focus

A two-day AICC session begins here on Tuesday to discuss major issues confronting the nation under the BJP-led government at the Centre and chalk out the Congress party’s strategy to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level to boldly face the challenge from the saffron party in the assembly elections in key states like Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The AICC Session, being held in Gujarat after 64 years, has become important in the wake of the discontent among Muslims over the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament last week. The Congress opposed the Bill tooth and nail during the debate in both Houses.

Notably, the last Congress’ session in Gujarat was held under the presidency of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy at Bhavnagar on January 6-7, 1961. The first session was held in Ahmedabad under the presidentship of Surendra Nath Bannerjee on December 23-26, 1902.

“Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh” is the theme of the two-day programme of the AICC.

The Congress has been out of power in the state since 1995.

The meeting would be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

In Ahmedabad, in various places including outside the airport, cutouts of the Congress top brass including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been put to welcome them. Besides, cutouts, hoardings and party flags can also be seen.

Talking about the AICC Session, Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, Mukul Wasnik said, “We believe that this will be very important for Indian politics. After a long time such an event is being organised in Gujarat. It first met in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad during the presidency of Surendra Nath Bannerjee in 1902.”

He said the Congress meeting in Gujarat for a sixth time in Ahmedabad under the presidency of Kharge.

“Rahul Gandhi ji and Sonia Gandhi ji will be present. Senior leaders from different states and union territories will also be present. There will be a discussion on the major issues the country is facing. There will be an exchange of views on all issues including economic challenges and current political situation,” the senior Congress leader said.

Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organistion KC Venugopal said, “On April 8, the Extended Congress Working Committee will meet at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, both iconic figures born in Gujarat,” he said.

He informed that the meeting would be attended by CWC members, permanent and special invitees, PCC presidents, CLP leaders, council leaders, CEC members, office bearers of CPP office, former CMs and Deputy CMs. Approximately 169 people will attend on the first day.

“On April 9, the AICC session will take place, with around 1,725 elected AICC members and co-opted members attending, along with MPs, ministers, and other senior leaders,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gandhi in March had called for a structural overhaul in the Gujarat Congress during his visit to the state. He had asserted that a faction within the party is “conniving with the BJP from within”.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held at the end of 2027.