MSD dilemma: Brand value or tactical liability as CSK seek answers against Punjab Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s diminishing impact as a finisher will be a cause of concern for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, as the five-time champions look to get their falling campaign back on track when they take on a resurgent Punjab Kings at Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Having endured a hat-trick of losses after winning the season opener against Mumbai Indians, CSK has failed to get their balance right, especially while chasing totals, more so in excess of 175, with the former skipper not being able to provide the finishing touches he gave during his heydays.

But, considering that the IPL is more than just cricket, Dhoni’s brand value makes it difficult for the franchise’s team management to have a clear word with the 43-year-old. Playing his 18th IPL season (only one apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma), Dhoni is still a crowd puller, but CSK’s previous game against Delhi Capitals, in a way, suggested that it’s time to move on and groom a younger finisher under the legendary stumper’s watch.

All the three games that CSK lost this season were while chasing totals, and in a way, the trend has helped opposition teams, knowing that posting anything in excess of 175 or 180 could be a winning total, considering the lack of firepower in Chennai’s line-up.

While Shivam Dube has blown hot and cold in his role of a finisher, and MS, no longer the big-hitting match-winner, the CSK team management desperately needs to sort their composition before completely losing their way.

CSK’s problems are further compounded by the lack of consistency up at the top of the order, after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad gave up his opening slot. After three consecutive failures, Rahul Tripathi made way for Devon Conway to partner fellow Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, but the new combo had hardly any impact against Delhi Capitals.

Eager to turn things around, the task is cut out for CSK to evolve with the pace of the modern T20 game, when they take on a buoyant Punjab Kings. Even though the Kings lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals at home but on current form as well as on paper, Shreyas Iyer’s side looks more well-rounded than their opponents.

When it comes to past meetings, Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head with 17 wins out of 31 games, while Punjab Kings have won 14. But recent form tells a different story. PBKS have won 4 of the last 5 matches against CSK, including some strong performances with the bat, like their highest score of 201 in this fixture. CSK’s lowest in those games was 126, which shows Punjab have had the edge lately.

The Punjab Kings will look to carry that momentum and get back to winning ways at home. The squad has plenty of firepower with both bat and ball, and this is surely a side that can bounce back strongly.

Chahal vs Noor battle

CSK will be counting on the accuracy of young Afghan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who currently leads the IPL 2025 wicket-takers chart with 10 scalps. On the other hand, Punjab Kings will turn to the seasoned Yuzvendra Chahal to counter the Chennai batting unit, particularly given his strong track record against MS Dhoni.

Chahal has come up against the CSK legend on 10 occasions in the IPL, managing to dismiss Dhoni five times, a matchup that could once again prove pivotal.

For Punjab Kings, skipper Iyer and young Nehal Wadhera’s form keeps them in good stead.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi (wk), Andre Siddarth.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai.