BJP-RHJM Alliance Claims Majority in Rabha Hasong Council as CM Sarma Declares ‘Saffron Wave’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the outcome of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, asserting that the BJP-led alliance has secured a clear majority and will continue to govern the council.

The RHAC administers areas spread across the Kamrup and Goalpara districts, home to the indigenous Rabha community and other tribal groups.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said, “Another Saffron Wave in Assam! Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for speaking in unison and endorsing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s welfare policies, particularly for the indigenous communities.”

According to official figures, the BJP had directly won three seats. The bulk of the remaining victories — 11 seats — were won by Independent candidates, many of whom are members of the Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM), a local political formation that aligned itself with the BJP for this election.

Polling was conducted for 33 of the 36 seats on Wednesday, while three seats were decided uncontested — with one going to the BJP and two to Independents.

Around 69 percent of the 4.46 lakh eligible voters participated in the polls.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council was established to provide self-governance to the Rabha people and other indigenous communities. It was formally constituted in 2013 after years of demands for greater autonomy.