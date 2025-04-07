Assam panchayat elections: A political test run before 2026 assembly polls

After six years, Assam will be having a panchayat election. The announcement of the panchayat election dates in the state has set the stage for local-level polls, which is being qualified as an indicator of the political mood of the voters. In Assam, the panchayat polls are more so important with assembly elections knocking at the door slated for 2026.

However, the panchayat elections this time around come with a rider: the Assam State Election Commission has mandated that candidates contesting in the gaon panchayat elections will not be allowed to use any political party symbol. The decision was taken with an aim to keep the self-governance apolitical in nature and free from political influence.

While the move limits a political party’s direct involvement, which they would have liked to do by using the elections to test the electoral waters before assembly elections, it does not entirely eliminate their involvement.

Political parties can still sponsor candidates for the Anchalik Panchayat and Zila Panchayat seats, where party affiliations will be evident.The elections are scheduled to take place in two phases, on 2 May and 7 May, with results to be declared on 11 May 2025.

Assam has a three-tier panchayat system, with 181 anchalik panchayats, 27 zila panchayats and 2,193 gaon panchayats. This means that 21,930 gaon panchayat seats will witness an apolitical contest, while anchalik and zila panchayat elections will see political backing.

The ruling BJP, which has been in power for two consecutive terms, is already in election mode. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been aggressively rolling out welfare schemes, many of which directly target Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. From increasing financial assistance under the Orunodoi welfare scheme to Rs 1,400 per month to introducing a Rs 300 monthly tuition fee subsidy for students, these measures are seen as moves to consolidate voter support.

For Sarma, the 2026 assembly elections are very crucial for his political career. A victory would cement his position as the tallest political leader in Assam, reaffirming his control over the state’s political landscape.

However, a setback in the upcoming panchayat elections could signal trouble, particularly in regions where BJP’s vote share declined in the last Lok Sabha elections, such as Upper Assam and minority-dominated constituencies.On the other hand, the Congress, which has been out of power in the state for the last decade, sees the panchayat polls as an opportunity to regroup and re-energise its grassroots workers ahead of 2026. The party, which once dominated Assam’s political landscape, has struggled to find a strong foothold in recent years due to internal conflicts and leadership challenges.

The emergence of Gaurav Gogoi, who played a major role in the last parliamentary elections, has given the Congress a glimmer of hope.However, the party continues to face internal discord at the state level. The panchayat elections will serve as an indicator of whether the Congress can still mobilise voter support at the grassroots level or if it remains fragmented ahead of the bigger battle in 2026.

Beyond the BJP-Congress battle, regional parties such as the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will also be closely watching the results. While AGP is an ally of the BJP, AJP and Raijor Dal have been trying to position themselves as viable alternatives to national parties. The performance of these parties will be crucial in determining their relevance in the state’s changing political landscape. The last panchayat elections in Assam were held in 2018, at a time when the Modi wave was at its peak. The BJP secured a landslide victory, demonstrating its growing influence in the state. However, the political landscape has since evolved.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP retained power but with a new leadership structure, as Sarbananda Sonowal made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections further highlighted shifting voter sentiments. While the BJP managed to secure nine parliamentary seats, the opposition made inroads, winning four seats and gaining ground in areas where the BJP had previously dominated. This has given the Congress and regional parties renewed confidence that they can challenge the saffron party’s hold in Assam. The upcoming panchayat elections will provide crucial insights into the electorate’s mood ahead of the assembly polls. While the apolitical nature of the gaon panchayat elections may limit direct party influence, political players will still exert their presence behind the scenes.

The BJP will be eager to maintain its dominance, while the Congress hopes to regain lost ground. For regional parties, the elections offer an opportunity to establish their relevance.With the results set to be declared on 11 May, all eyes will be on how Assam’s rural voters shape the political narrative for the 2026 assembly elections.