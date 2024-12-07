Assam CM inducts 4 new ministers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet today inducting four new ministers to enhance governance and ensure balanced regional representation. The ceremony, held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, was attended by senior officials and key party leaders.

The newly inducted ministers are Prasanta Phookan, MLA from Dibrugarh constituency, Kaushik Rai, MLA from Lakhipur constituency, Krishnendu Paul, MLA from Patharkandi constituency, and Rupesh Goala, MLA from Doomdooma constituency. With this expansion, the Council of Ministers now comprises 20 members, leaving one position vacant.

The CM highlighted the importance of addressing regional disparities, especially the absence of representation from the Barak Valley, a key area in southern Assam.

“There was no representation from the Barak Valley in our ministry. Today, we have inducted four ministers to ensure balanced regional representation. A lot of development activities are ongoing in Assam, and the strengthened council of ministers will accelerate progress,” Sarma said during the ceremony. The move is seen as a strategic step to address regional concerns and enhance the cabinet’s capacity to implement the government’s development agenda across the state.

The Assam Cabinet, constituted after the BJP-led alliance’s victory in the 2021 Assembly elections, has seen adjustments over time to accommodate evolving political and regional priorities. The latest expansion brings the council closer to its constitutional limit of 21 members. Barak Valley, comprising Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, has historically voiced concerns over underrepresentation in state politics. The inclusion of Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul aims to address these longstanding grievances while boosting the BJP’s influence in the region.

The cabinet expansion also reflects CM Sarma’s intent to create a balanced team capable of addressing Assam’s diverse developmental challenges, from flood management in the Brahmaputra Valley to infrastructure projects in the Barak Valley.With one ministerial position still vacant, political observers anticipate further deliberations to ensure comprehensive representation of Assam’s diverse regions and communities.

The expansion coincides with the state government’s ambitious infrastructure initiatives, including the upcoming ‘bhumi pujan’ for the Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge project—a major connectivity milestone.