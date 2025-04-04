Assam CM slams Gaurav Gogoi over Waqf Bill remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday strongly criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over his remarks during the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling them “deeply embarrassing and shameful” for the state.

Without naming Gogoi directly, Sarma claimed that the Congress leader had advocated for allowing the Muslim community to offer namaz on roads, a statement that allegedly triggered sharp reactions from citizens.

“People called from across the world asking what kind of people are representing us in Parliament from Assam,” Sarma said, adding, “I apologise to the people of the country on behalf of the MP who spoke rubbish in Parliament.”

Sarma further asserted that Muslims in Assam peacefully offer prayers in mosques and Idgahs, dismissing the idea that they seek to pray on the roads.

Questioning Gogoi’s intent, the Chief Minister warned that such statements damage Assam’s reputation.

Sarma urged the citizens of the country to take note of these comments and teach him a lesson through democratic means.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed on Thursday, sparking a countrywide debate on the rights of Muslims in the country.