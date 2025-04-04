Assam govt to withdraw ‘D’ voter cases against Koch Rajbongshis

In a significant decision, the Assam government has announced the withdrawal of all pending cases against members of the Koch Rajbongshi community in Foreigners’ Tribunals, effectively removing the ‘D’ (doubtful) voter tag from them.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Friday, calling it a “historic decision” aimed at correcting long-standing grievances of the indigenous community.

“There are 28,000 cases pending in different Foreigners’ Tribunals in the state against the people of the community. The cabinet has taken a historic decision of lifting the cases with immediate effect,” Sarma stated at a press conference following the cabinet meeting.

“The people of this community are poor and have suffered a lot over the years,” the Chief Minister added.

The ‘D’ voter category, introduced in 1997 by the Election Commission of India, refers to individuals whose citizenship is under suspicion.

Those tagged as ‘D’ voters are barred from voting until their cases are resolved by Foreigners’ Tribunals.

These tribunals, set up under the Foreigners Act of 1946 and the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order of 1964, assess the citizenship status of individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants. Assam currently has 100 such tribunals, which play a critical role in determining who is an Indian citizen.

The Koch Rajbongshis, an ethnically distinct community with a significant presence in Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and even parts of Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, have long faced challenges related to identity and citizenship. Despite their historical roots in the region, thousands have found themselves entangled in legal battles over their nationality.