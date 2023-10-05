As MP goes to polls, 35 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs

Madhya Pradesh, a state that is close to holding elections, has agreed to offer 35% reservation for women in public employment, with the exception of the forest department.

The Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 have just been amended by the government, and this has been announced.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 per cent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise,” the notification reads.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, recently announced a number of pro-women initiatives, including the allocation of 50% of teaching positions to women and to reserve 35% of government job openings for them.

Additionally, he expedited the financial help payments made under the “Ladli Bahna Yojana” initiative for women’s welfare. Beneficiaries of the programme receive $1,250 per month in assistance. This action comes before any prospective announcement of assembly elections.

While distributing money, he said, “I transfer the amount on the 10th (of every month), but I am transferring it in the accounts tomorrow (Wednesday) itself… because elections will be announced and we cannot do this during the time of polls (due to imposition of model code of conduct).”

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhniyam’, which grants women a 33% reservation in both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was unanimously approved by the Rajya Sabha, becoming the first bill to be passed in the new Parliament building.

Following a vote, the legislation was approved on September 20 with 454 members voting in support and two members voting against it.

Separate legislation clauses were also put to a vote after the opposition members’ proposals were rejected.

On September 21, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was ‘unanimously’ approved by the Rajya Sabha, which coincides with the Hindu calendar date of the prime minister’s birth.