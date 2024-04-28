Rahul trying to mislead people: Shah on Congress leader’s ‘BJP wants to end reservation’ claim

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s claim that BJP wants to change the Constitution and end reservation granted to Dalits, backward classes and tribals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Congress leader was trying to mislead people by telling baseless lies.

“Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead people by telling baseless lies. The BJP government has been running in this country for 10 years and has got a full majority twice. If BJP had the intention to end reservation then it would have happened by now. Narendra Modi ji has guaranteed to the Dalit, backward, and tribal brothers and sisters of the entire country that as long as BJP is there, no one can touch the reservation,” Shah said while speaking to news agency ANI.

He further added, “Congress Party has always attacked the reservation of SC/ST and OBC. In Karnataka, their government came and made a 4 per cent minority reservation, whose quota was cut? OBC (reservation) was cut. Their government came in Andhra Pradesh, there also they made a 5 per cent minority.”

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi claimed that the statements of BJP leaders and people close to Modi has made it clear that the saffron party’s objectives are to change the Constitution and end reservation granted to the Dalits, backward classes and tribals.

“But to protect the Constitution and reservation, Congress is standing like a rock in the path of BJP. As long as Congress is there, no power in the world can snatch away the reservation from the deprived,” Rahul said.

Gandhi’s remarks came after former Congress leader and Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s video urging to end caste-based quota system went viral on social media.

Krishnam was expelled from the Congress early this year due to his close proximity with PM Modi and BJP leaders. Modi had also attended the inauguration of his Kalki Dham.

Reacting to the row over his viral video, Krishnam said the propaganda of the Congress will not benefit it.

“The video is one year old and the speech is half, now many Congress managers are tweeting, making statements on it. I have been told that Rahul Gandhi has also said or written something about it. The truth is I met PM Modi on 1 February 2024 this is part of my statement in Haridwar, now they are relating it to PM Modi and showing it. During this statement of mine, I was with the Congress party… This speech of mine is one year old made on 24 September 2023 when I was with Congress and today I am with PM Modi…I am against casteism and untouchability… The propaganda and conspiracy Congress is doing will not benefit them…” he added.