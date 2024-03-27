Arvind Kejriwal will reveal everything about excise policy ‘scam’ on March 28, says his wife

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that her jailed husband will reveal with proof where was the money of the so-called excise policy scam.

In a live telecast at 12 noon, Ms Kejriwal said, “In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet… Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money from the liquor scam is… He will also provide proof.”

Claiming that the Delhi CM’s health is deteriorating in jail, Ms Kejriwal further said that her husband is “very pained” after a case was registered over the letter he sent to Water Minister Atishi directing her to resolve water and sewer problems in Delhi.

“…Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to Water Minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi… The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this…,” she said.

Reacting to Sunita’s statement, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur suggested she would gradually take his chair.

“When Lalu Prasad was caught in the fodder scam, Rabdi Devi used to make announcements and then she took the chair gradually,” Thakur said when asked about Sunita Kejriwal’s statement.

The BJP leader further alleged that Kejriwal, who used to sit on hunger strikes against corruption, was himself in the swamp of corruption now.

“AAP’s MP, health minister, deputy CM, education minister and their MLC, everyone is in jail. Their CM and the Kingpin of the liquor scam is also in jail… They used to demand that Sonia Gandhi should be taken into remand to get the truths out… He is so fond of his position as a CM that he is not able to leave it even while being jailed… Arvind Kejriwal is ‘Kattar Be-Imaan’ (hardcore dishonest)…,” he added.