AAP launches war room for LS poll campaigns in Delhi

AAP’s Delhi state convenor and senior leader Gopal Rai launched the Lok Sabha war room here at the party headquarters, who was joined by the party’s National Secretary Pankaj Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion Rai said that the AAP is contesting four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi under the INIDA bloc, adding that the party has already been running campaigns for its candidates on the four seats in the city including New Delhi (Somnath Bharti), South Delhi (Sahi Ram ), West Delhi (Mahabal Mishra), and East Delhi (Kuldeep Kumar).

The AAP leader further informed that during the first phase, the party started door-to-door campaign, in the second phase, it has been running the ‘Jail ka Jawab, Vote se’ campaign, under which the party is organising Sankalp Sabha on a daily basis.

On Saturday, the AAP began the third phase of its campaign, led by Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Mrs Sunita Kejriwal.

Rai has further said that the war room has been inaugurated to oversee all these election activities in a systematic manner.

“In this, we have created 12 sections in which separate in-charge for each of the 4 Lok Sabha constituencies have been made, who will coordinate all the activities of the campaign. Along with this, social media team, digital media team, media team, campaign management team, data management team, research team, logistics team and legal team have been formed, ” the senior AAP leader said.

Rai added that the party has also kept a research and data management team in the war room, as they have received a lot of data even in the first phase of the campaign, and he added that the party will work on everything by analysing the data it already had.

Rai further said that the nomination process will start in Delhi from next week, therefore, the AAP is also starting preparations for permission and nomination.

The Aam Aadmi Party is fully prepared to conduct the entire election campaign through this war room, he claimed.

Rai also claimed that the way in which the Delhi CM was arrested, the people of Delhi are getting ready to respond to the issue and answer the arrest with their votes.

He further said that the entire city stands against the ways of BJP and will certainly give their mandate through their votes.

“This time the people of Delhi will defeat the BJP on all seven seats. This time the people of Delhi have made up their mind to make the INDIA Alliance win on all seven seats.

AAP’s National Secretary Pankaj Gupta speaking at the occasion claimed that many of AAP’s election campaigns have already been launched and are running successfully.

“Our ‘Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se’ campaign is already a hit, ” he added, further informing that during the door-to-door campaign, AAP volunteers visited lakhs of houses in Delhi and talked to them, and based on the feedback of people everywhere, they are extremely saddened by the arrest of CM.