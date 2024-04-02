AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal; say ‘Arvind Kejriwal will remain Delhi CM’

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal at their residence, and pledged support to the jailed party supremo in the excise policy case.

The meeting came amidst the BJP’s demand of resignation of Kejriwal.

After the meeting, the MLAs said since only Sunita is allowed to meet the party supremo in jail, they conveyed their message through her that he should not resign under any circumstances.

According to sources, 55 of the total 62 MLAs were present during the meeting. Three AAP MLAs — Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain — are in jail, while the remaining four were said to be out of the national capital.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party MLAs met the chief minister’s wife to express their solidariy.

“We told her (Sunita) that the BJP would pressure and give baseless statements so that Arvind Kejriwal would resign from the Chief Minister’s position. Only she will be able to meet him (Arvind) in Tihar jail. Therefore, we told her to give him our message that ‘Arvind Kejriwal is and will be the CM of Delhi’,” Bharadwaj told reporters.

Asked about the speculations around Sunita Kejriwal and the Delhi CM’s post, the AAP leader said, “BJP thinks that we should give the CM seat to them. We will not give it to them… They might be anxious but things will go on like this.”