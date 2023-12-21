Army vehicle ambushed by terrorists in J-K’s Poonch

An Army vehicle was ambushed by suspected militants in Dera-ki-Gali area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday leading to an encounter with security forces.

Reports claimed some soldiers were injured in the incident.

“The Army vehicle was ambushed in Sawani area on the Thanamandi—Surankot road,” a source said.

Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said, “Based on intelligence reports, a joint operation was launched in general area Dera-ki-Gali (DKG) Wednesday night. Contact was established Thursday evening and an encounter is in progress.”

The militants, who infiltrated from Pakistan, had on Wednesday tossed an explosive at armed police camp 6th battalion in Surankot (Poonch) resulting in damage to vehicles parked in the complex.

A joint team of the Army, paramilitary forces and police has launched a joint operation to trace the terrorists.

Further details are awaited.