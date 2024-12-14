Army to host Soldierathon Marathon to celebrate 1971 War victory

In a stirring tribute to India’s historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh Government, is set to organize a Special Edition of the Soldierathon Marathon on December 15, at Central Park, Nava Raipur.

This landmark event promises to be a blend of athleticism, patriotism, and a heartfelt homage to the brave soldiers whose sacrifices reshaped the nation’s destiny.

The marathon will feature diverse race categories catering to all fitness levels, including a 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km run, alongside a 3 km walk. Adding to the event’s significance, a Race Expo will take place on December 14, 2024, at the same venue.

A key highlight of the event is a rare exhibit of war relics from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, offering participants and attendees a unique opportunity to delve into India’s military history.

The display will feature artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia, serving as a vivid reminder of the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the decisive conflict.

General VK Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC, and former Chief of Army Staff, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. As part of the event, he will present a cheque of Rs 19,63,284 to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre.

This marathon is more than a celebration of fitness, it is a profound tribute to the valor of Indian soldiers and a rallying cry for unity and patriotism.

Through events like the Soldierathon, the Indian Army seeks to inspire citizens, particularly the youth, to honor the nation’s glorious past while fostering a deeper bond with the Armed Forces.

The Soldierathon Marathon stands as a beacon of national pride, combining the spirit of athleticism with a heartfelt remembrance of the 1971 War victory.

By participating in this historic event, citizens have the chance to pay tribute to the bravehearts who defended the nation’s sovereignty while celebrating the indomitable spirit of India. This isn’t just a marathon, it’s a march of gratitude, patriotism, and collective resilience.