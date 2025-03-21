Army enhances border defense with deployment of VMIMS in Sikkim

This deployment strengthens India’s defence preparedness along the sensitive Sino-Indian border and aligns with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, reinforcing self-reliance in defence technology.

The northeastern state of Sikkim, where VMIMS has been stationed, shares borders with China, Bhutan, and Nepal. The deployment was highlighted by the Trishakti Corps in a post on its official X handle, stating: “Boosting Firepower in High Altitude Terrain! The #IndianArmy deploys Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (VMIMS) in #Sikkim! This #Atmanirbhar system enhances #mobility, rapid response & #firepower, reinforcing India’s self-reliance & defence preparedness.”

Advertisement

Equipped with 81mm mortars, the VMIMS provides indirect fire support to infantry units, allowing them to engage enemy positions from a distance while remaining shielded from direct exposure. The system requires a two-member crew for operation and has the capacity to store 72 mortar bombs, with 36 rounds secured in compartments on either side of the vehicle behind the armored cab.

Advertisement

The 81mm mortar boasts a range of 7.2 kilometers and a maximum firing rate of 20 rounds per minute.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had issued a request for proposals (RFP) in January 2023 to accelerate the acquisition of 50 automated infantry mortar systems mounted on 4×4 high-mobility light vehicles. Given the challenges of high-altitude warfare—such as extreme weather conditions, rugged terrain, and logistical constraints—VMIMS ensures rapid deployment and superior manoeuvrability, providing a strategic advantage in the Himalayas.

The VMIMS is mounted on Mahindra’s Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV), a lightweight, four-wheel-drive, air-transportable, tactical armored specialist vehicle. This platform enhances operational effectiveness and is well-suited for diverse missions, including offensive operations, defensive stances, and peacekeeping roles.

The deployment of VMIMS marks a crucial step in strengthening India’s military readiness, ensuring heightened security along its borders, and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to indigenous defence technology advancements.