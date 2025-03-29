IIT Kanpur, Army Sign MoU to Advance UAV Training and Simulation Technology

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has signed an MoU with the Headquarters Central Command of the Indian Army to develop an advanced Remote Piloting Training Module (RPTM) and Software-in-the-Loop Simulator (SITL) for a system for drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

This collaboration aims to enhance the Indian Army’s training capabilities by integrating advanced simulation technologies, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and minimizing risks.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Central Command, along with IIT Kanpur faculty members Dr. G.M. Kamath, Head of the Department of Aerospace Engineering and Dr. Subrahmanyam Saderla, Associate Professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering

Commenting on this development Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, stated here on Saturday that, “This collaboration with the Indian Army showcases our expertise in aerospace engineering and simulation, enabling the development of next-generation training systems. With our strong research foundation and state-of-the-art infrastructure, IIT Kanpur is committed to becoming a leading hub for drone technology, driving India’s self-reliance in defence and aerospace innovation.”

Elaborating on the technical aspects, Dr. Subrahmanyam Saderla, Associate Professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IITK explained, “The RPTM and SITL modules will simulate real-world conditions to train operators in flying and managing drones, reducing the need for costly real-time exercises while ensuring precision and safety. The simulator will replicate a range of operational scenarios, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical strikes, providing operators with hands-on experience in a controlled virtual environment.”

Set for completion within six months, the project lays the groundwork for future collaborations between the Army and academia in defense technology development. The UAV Laboratory at IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with VU Dynamics Pvt. Ltd., will lead the initiative, with the development team comprising Prof. Saderla and his students Neetesh, Sagar, Kishore, Vamshi, and Abhishek.