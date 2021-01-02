A JCO of Army was martyred on Friday when Pakistani troops indulged in unprovoked shelling in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri in Jammu division.

A spokesman of the Army said that Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Naushera Sector (J&K). Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire”, he said.

Naib Subedar Ravinder was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the spokesman added.