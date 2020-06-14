An Indian Army soldier was martyred and two others injured on Sunday when Pakistani troops indulged in unprovoked shelling in the Kirni Sector of Poonch district.

The martyred soldier has been identified as 29-year-old Lungambui Abonmei who was critically injured and succumbed to his wounds this morning.

The two injured soldiers, Lienkhothien Senghon and Tangsoik Kwianiungar were airlifted to the military hospital at Udhampur.

An army spokesman said that the Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Poonch Sector. Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire.

Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire in the Rampur Sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman, said that Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons along the Line of Control (LoC). Befitting response is being given by the Indian Army.

Sepoy Lungambui is the third soldier killed within a month due to Pakistani shelling in the Rajouri-Poonch districts.

A woman was killed and another injured last week when Pakistani mortars landed at their houses in the Baramulla district of Kashmir.