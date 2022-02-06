Naushera Day celebrated to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan

Naushera Day was celebrated at Nk Jadunath War Memorial, Naushera, district Rajouri on Sunday to commemorate the victory in 1947-48 Indo-Pak war in Naushera sector and in remembrance of Naik Jadunath Singh, PVC, who made supreme sacrifice in service of the nation on this day in 1948.

Major General Rajeev Puri, GOC Ace of Spades Division, along with a large number of military and civil dignitaries and the local populace of Naushera town laid wreaths at the War Memorial.

The event was followed by a Multi-Specialty Medical Camp with various facilities including facilities for specially-abled people at Usman Stadium, Naushera. The aim of this camp was to extend multi-specialty medical care to the needy remote border villagers of the Naushera Subdivision.

During the medical camp wheelchairs, artificial limbs, crutches, hearing aids, and blind sticks were distributed to the specially-abled villagers.

Eye screening by a renowned retina specialist from Rotary Eye Hospital was also organized for free checkups of the locals. The event concluded with the felicitation of Veer Naris, Gallantry award winners, and Bal Sainiks.