Army chief calls for coordination among security forces

The Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi has underscored the imperative of synergy and seamless coordination between all Armed Forces and security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The Army chief chaired a high level ‘Joint Security Review Meeting’ at the Nagrota based headquarters of the White Knight Corps that is deployed along the Line of Control (LOC) and hinterland of the Jammu division where Pakistan backed terrorists have again become active.

Top brass of the Army, J&K Police, CRPF and intelligence agencies was present in the meeting, said a defence spokesman on Thursday.

The deliberations focused on the prevailing security dynamics in the region, said a defence spokesman.

The security review underscored the imperative of synergy and seamless coordination between all Armed Forces and security agencies to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Those present in the meeting included, the Northern Army Commander Lt. General Suchindra Kumar, GOC White Knight Corps Lt General Navin Sachdeva, GOC of the Srinagar based Chinar Corps Lt. General Rajiv Ghai, GOC of the Himachal Pradesh based Rising Star Corps Lt. General SP Singh, Director General J&K Police RR Swain, Additional DG CRPF, heads of Intelligence Agencies and representatives of Security Forces from the UT of J&K.

General Dwivedi after his arrival here on Wednesday alongwith Army Commander Northern Command, visited the forward locations of the White Knight Corps and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control LOC in Poonch.

He was briefed on the operational preparedness by the Commanders on ground. He lauded all ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to remain steadfast to meet all current and emerging security challenges.

The Army chief later interacted with the parents of the Bravehearts of the Poonch region who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

He also met the veterans and assured them of unwavering support from the Indian Army.

The Army chief also interacted with officials of J&K Police and prominent civil Dignitaries, and appreciated their synergy and cooperation with the Indian Army in maintaining peace and harmony in the region.