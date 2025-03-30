LG visits cops injured in Kathua gunfight

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here on Sunday to enquire about the health of the J&K Police personnel who sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Kathua.

A team of senior doctors briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the health condition of SDPO Border, Kathua, Dheeraj Katoch, and SPO Bharat Jalhotra, and the medical procedures being followed.

The Lieutenant Governor also met the family members of the injured personnel and assured them of all possible assistance. He directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical care for the speedy recovery of the brave police personnel.

Notably, four police personnel were killed, and seven others, including an Army soldier, were wounded in the seven-day-long encounter with a group of heavily armed Pakistani terrorists.

So far, two terrorists have been neutralised, and a joint team of the Army, BSF, CRPF, and J&K Police is continuing a massive search operation in the forest area of the Kathua district to track down the other terrorists.