Security forces launch “Search & Destroy” operation against fleeing terrorists in Kathua

Security forces on Tuesday launched “Search & Destroy Operations” against a group of three Pakistani terrorists who were on the run after having killed four policemen in an encounter in the Kathua district.

The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said that the Search & Destroy Operations were launched at the first light on 1 April.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance and ambushes were deployed in the general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of 31 March, leading to an exchange of fire. Search & Destroy Operations were launched at first light on 1 April. Operations in progress”, said the Army Corps.

An encounter had started last night in the Panjtirthi area of the Jathana village in Kathua district between the security forces and the terrorists, who have been on the run for the past eight days. Three terrorists are trapped in the cordon of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police.

More details are awaited.

Four policemen were killed earlier this week in an encounter with these terrorists. Seven others, including a soldier, were injured.