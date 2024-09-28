Aparna Yadav opposes Rahul Gandhi ‘s statement on Ram temple consecration

BJP leader Aparna Yadav, who is the vice-chairperson of Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, on Saturday, has demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the nation for his statement on terming the consecration of Ram temple as a ” Nach Gana” programme.

“It is very insulting to term such a big religious function as Nach Gana,” she told media persons here.

Aparna Yadav, sister- in-law if Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, questioned that there have been three Prime Ministers from his family, has any of them done such a thing?

She alleged that Rahul Gandhi is trying to destroy the culture of the country.

Rahul Gandhi has raised questions many times that Dalits and tribals were not invited to the Pran Pratishtha program of Ram Temple. Even the President of the country was not invited.

Recently during election campaign in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi had again raised the issue with derogatory remark on the religious function.

Aparna Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi himself did not see this program and now he is raising questions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered flowers on the laborers who participated in the process of construction of Ram temple.