Anantnag Encounter: Two Army officers, J&K Police DSP killed in action

Two Army officers, including a colonel and a major and a Deputy Superintendent of Kashmir Police were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The encounter is still underway. The officers killed in action have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Police Himanyun Muzamil Bhat.

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP Dilbagh Singh laid wrath to pay tribute to DSP Bhat. The DGP also reached the encounter site to take stock of the situation.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha lays a wreath to pay tribute to J&K DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat who lost his life in the Anantnag encounter. pic.twitter.com/92AAjL4qa1 Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

According to Army, it received specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in dense Kokernag area of Anantnag in south Kashmir. Following the inputs, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on the intervening night of 12-12 September.

“Based on specific intelligence on presence of terrorists a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 12-13 Sep in Area Garol, Anantnag. Contact established and firefight ensued. Two Army personnel and one J&K Police personnel injured. Operation in,” Army said on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning.

#WATCH | J&K | Encounter has begun in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Kashmir Zone Police says that officers from the Army and J&K Police have sustained injuries.

As the security forces were closing in, the terrorists opened fire. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Dhonchak and DSP Bhat sustained bullet injuries. Reinforcements were deployed but due to heavy firing, it took some time to extract the injured officers. Army choppers were seen flying over the area to aid the security forces.

They were later airlifted to Srinagar for treatment. However, they succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment. Meanwhile, the gun battle between terrorists and security personnel was underway at the time of writing this news.

Two terrorists killed in Rajouri encounter

Earlier on Tuesday, a six-year-old Indian Army dog Kent had died while protecting his handler during a terrorist incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector. Two terrorists were killed in the ecounter.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, statement, the canine named Kent from the 21 Army Dog Unit, came under heavy fire while leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists and succumbed at the scene.

Reacting to incident, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said, “…Pakistan is trying to send foreign terrorists to create disturbance in India. 2.25 crore tourists are expected to visit J&K this year, and Pakistan is trying to stop this from happening. We will not let Pakistan succeed.”