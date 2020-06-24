Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said today the national capital has two coronavirus models – one is “Amit Shah model” and the other the “Kejriwal model”.

Addressing media, Sisodia said every patient in Delhi should not be asked to visit a quarantine centre for evaluation and added that he had requested Lieutenant Governor to change the rule but received no reply.

“It has been two days, I haven’t received any reply. This new system has created pressure on the administration,” he said.

The AAP leader further stated that he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to do away with the latest guidelines that has created chaos.

“Today Delhi has two coronavirus models – one is Amit Shah model, which says that anyone testing positive has to go a quarantine centre. The other one is Kejriwal model, which says that a team visits the patient’s home to assess the severity of the case,” Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“I have told Amit Shah that this is not ‘your model versus my model’ fight. We have to minimise the inconvenience for the people. I humbly appeal to him to intervene. He helped revoke the previous order that said that anyone testing positive for coronavirus has to be quarantined for five days,” he further said.

On Tuesday, the deputy CM had written to Delhi L-G Anil Baijal seeking rollback of new rule under which every Coronavirus positive patient has to visit a quarantine centre for clinical assessment, citing “inconvenience to people”.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia had said that after the L-G mandated COVID-19 positive patients to visit the quarantine centres for clinical assessment, a lot of pressure has been built on the public.

He added that pressure has build up on the ambulance system as well.

His remarks came after the Delhi L-G scrapped an order mandating five-days institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients but said that every person who tests positive be taken to COVID care centres for assessment of their clinical conditions.

The order was scrapped after the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Saturday said it could not reach a consensus on Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s decision of five-day compulsory institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients in the city.

With the Centre stepping in to aid the Delhi government in its fight against the novel Coronavirus, a difference of opinions seems to be brewing between the two.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had pointed out that institutional quarantine will make people evade testing, which will further increase the spread of infection. He also questioned that when there is already a shortage of healthcare staff, how will it be possible to arrange doctors and nurses for thousands of patients at quarantine centers.

Delhi on Tuesday overtook Tamil Nadu as the second worst-hit state by the pandemic after Maharashtra. The national capital now has 66,602 cases with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections and a total of 2,301 deaths.