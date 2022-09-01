Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Amit Shah launches eAwas to ease paramilitary personnel’s housing woes

Amit Shah launches eAwas to ease paramilitary personnel’s housing woes

Amit Shah launches eAwas: The web portal is aimed at increasing the Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR) among the personnel of all CAPFs & Assam Rifles.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 1, 2022 6:32 pm

Union Home & Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah

File Photo

Amit Shah launches eAwas: Union Home & Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, on Thursday, launched the “CAPF eAwas” web portal at a programme organised at the C.G.O Complex at Lodhi Road in New Delhi. The web portal is aimed at increasing the Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR) among the personnel of all CAPFs & Assam Rifles. It would enable online registration & allotment of residential quarters/SFAs to eligible personnels.

Mentioning the launch, Amit Shah tweeted from his official handle, that read, “A key step towards PM @NarendraModi Ji’s commitment to increasing the Housing Satisfaction Ratio among the paramilitary personnel. Launching the CAPF eAwas web portal”.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Naveen Patnaik in New Delhi, woos investors through 'Make in Odisha'
Amit Shah set to launch “CAPF eAwas” web-portal in New Delhi
Amit Shah reviews security for upcoming G-20 Summit with Delhi Police