Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch the “CAPF eAwas” web-portal in New Delhi tomorrow as per sources.

As increasing the Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR) for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel is one of the priority areas of the Government the existing house allotment policy of CAPFs has been modified whereby vacant houses of one Force can be allotted to desirous personnel of other Forces.

In order to operationalize the revised policy of allotment and to also bring transparency in the allotment process, a common web-portal by the name ‘CAPF eAwas’ for online allotment of Departmental Pool Residential Accommodation and Separated Family Accommodation (SFA) held by CAPFs and Assam Rifles, has been developed.

The web-portal will enable online registration and allotment of residential quarters/SFAs to eligible personnel of all CAPFs& Assam Rifles.

The portal has a provision that if a house of any particular Force is not allotted for any reason for a period of four months, then any Central Armed Police Force personnel can apply for the same vacant house online. The houses which are available for inter-Force allotment would be visible to all CAPF personnel.