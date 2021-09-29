Amarinder meets Shah amid Congress crisis

Amid the crisis in the Punjab Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sparking speculation about his future course of action.

Singh, who was closetted with Shah for about an hour, declined to speak to the waiting media while leaving the home minister’s residence. The meeting between Shah and Singh is being considered significant against the backdrop of speculation over the political future of the former chief minister. The BJP appears keen to take Singh into the party fold ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Singh had reached Delhi yesterday on what was stated to be a private visit. His visit has coincided with the Congress in Punjab reeling under a fresh crisis following the resignation of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Capt Amarinder Singh had taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying that he is not a stable man. ”I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” Amarinder Singh had said in a tweet.

While stepping down as chief minister after the Congress high command’s intervention in the party’s affairs in the state, Singh had slammed the party leadership, saying he had been let down.

The former chief minister had also said that he felt “humiliated”, adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months.