Allu Arjun appears virtually before court

Actor Allu Arjun today appeared before the lower court at Nampally virtually for the hearing of his regular bail petition which was filed by him after the expiration of the interim bail granted earlier by the Telangana High Court. The court exempted him from physical appearance in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede till January 10 ,2025. The next hearing is slated to be held on 30 December.

He was arrested on 13 December in connection to the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the benefit show of his movie, Pushpa 2. He was given 14 days of judicial remand by the lower court. However, he got interim bail from the High Court after his legal team moved a lunch motion petition on the same day. The High Court had directed him to seek regular bail from the lower court and accordingly, his legal team had filed a petition at the Nampally court. Today, the police sought a little time to file a counter-plea. Charges against the actor include that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt to a person under the provisions of BNS.

Yesterday, during a meeting with the captains of the film industry Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told them that the ban on benefit shows will continue and he stood by whatever he had stated in the Assembly. Crowd control was not the sole responsibility of police and celebrities must do their bit. He also said the government will not compromise on the maintenance of law and order. The stampede at Sandhya Theatre on the eve of the release of Pushpa 2 claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman Revathi while her son is still battling for his life in the hospital. The actor, producers, and director have recently pledged Rs two crore to the family.

