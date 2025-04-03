AIMPLB to challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in court: Khalid Rashid

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), announced on Thursday that if the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, the board will move to court and challenge it.

“We hope to receive justice because our stance is based on constitutional facts,” he stated.

The Maulana expressed disappointment that Nitish Kumar’s party, Janata Dal (United), and Chandrababu Naidu’s party, Telugu Desam, did not oppose the Bill as expected.

He emphasized that it would have been beneficial if all parties had strongly opposed the bill with solid arguments. “The Personal Law Board will challenge it in court if the bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha,” he reiterated.

Reports indicate that after the approval of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 98 per cent of Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh are at risk, as these properties are yet to be recorded in revenue records.

Under the new provisions, Waqf Boards will no longer have authority over these matters; instead, the concerned District Magistrate will be responsible for making decisions.

Furthermore, the Waqf Board’s claim over 57,792 government properties will be annulled. These properties, covering more than 11,712 acres, are spread across all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to legal provisions, such properties cannot be designated as Waqf, and with the implementation of the revised law, they will be removed from the Waqf jurisdiction immediately.