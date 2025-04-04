RJD to challenge Waqf Bill in court

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced on Friday that it will challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in court.

Following the Bill’s approval by the Parliament, Bihar RJD Chief Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav vowed to defend constitutional principles and make all efforts to stop its implementation.

He said, “The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament despite RJD’s strong opposition in both the Houses. Now we will explore the legal options in this matter. We will not let it be implemented under any circumstances, because it is against the constitutional system of the country and targets a particular community.”

Shakti Singh Yadav said that Nitish Kumar was never a secular leader, he has always made compromises for power.

He said, “The way JD(U) stood with the BJP on the Waqf Amendment Bill proved that the party’s only intention was to please the BJP. After such brazen support to the BJP, there is a growing restlessness in the JD(U). Once it reaches its peak, the party leadership won’t be able to stop them rebelling against the party.”